Champaign gearing up for Holiday Events

CHAMPAIGN – The Champaign Center Partnership, Champaign Park District and local businesses are partnering once again to bring holiday events to residents during the Shop Local season.

The Great Holiday Elf Hunt and Center City Trolley Rides will be held throughout the month of December.

Select city businesses will be participating in the Great Holiday Elf Hunt. Game cards are available online at champaigncenter.com or in Friday editions of the News-Gazette throughout December. Elves are going to be hidden throughout Center City in participating businesses. If a resident spots an elf, they can get a sticker from that business for the game card. Once the 12 slots on the card are filled, the completed card can be turned in for a prize.

The Champaign Park District will also be providing trolley rides throughout the downtown, midtown and campustown areas. These rides will take place on the following Saturdays: December 5, 12 and 19.

Magicians and improv groups will also be performing at the trolley pick-up station, and Champaign Urbana Theater Company Dickensian Carolers will be performing onboard the trolleys.

Online registration is required for a small fee, but free hot chocolate and cookies are provided to ticket riders. No payments will be accepted at the station. Riders are also advised to bring their confirmation of registration to the event.

The trolley pick-up and hot chocolate warming stations will be at Emmanuel Memorial Episcopal Church Great Hall, located at 102 North State Street. Entry is located off the Park Street parking lot.

Additional information about these events is available here.