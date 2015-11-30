Decatur crews working to repair water service on North Drive

DECATUR - Decatur officials say a portion of North Drive will be temporarily closed beginning on November 30.

Officials say the closing is due to crews repairing a water service on North Drive, and will affect the roadway between West Drive and Central Drive. The repairs will cause this portion of North Drive to be closed to through traffic until about 3:00 p.m. on December 4, weather permitting.

Motorists are asked to use caution, slow down, and seek alternate routes. For more information, call (217) 875-5705.