Farmers donate 55,000 pounds of Pork to Illinois Foodbanks

ILLINOIS – Illinois pig, corn and soybean farmers joined efforts to provide thousands of pounds of protein to foodbanks throughout the state.

These donations are a part of the Pork Power: Partnering to Fighter Hunger in Illinois campaign. Pork, corn and soybean groups are making donations to the eight regional foodbanks associated with Feeding Illinois. The donations will be made throughout the holiday season.

The Illinois Pork Producers Association (IPPA) launched the campaign in 2008 with the goal of helping fight hunger in Illinois. Their campaign gives farmers a system to donate the pork to foodbanks.

IPPA has partnered with Illinois Corn Marketing Board (ICMB), Illinois Soybean Association (ISA) and the Illinois Association of Meat Processors (IAMP) to make this campaign a success. Officials say Pork Power has generated nearly 500,000 pounds of pork for families throughout Illinois. This equates to nearly 2 million meals.

Producers commit funds from their respective checkoff programs to support Pork Power. The program also educates recipients on nutritional facts and preparation of the pork they are receiving.

There are two foodbanks that serve the central Illinois area: Central Illinois Foodbank and Eastern Illinois Foodbank. Together, they serve 346 agencies. Each day, these foodbanks provide access to healthy and nutritious food in an effort to keep families fed and healthy.

Further information about IPPA can be found here, while information about Illinois foodbanks participating in Feeding Illinois can be found here.