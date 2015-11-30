Decatur – Ringing in the season. Bell ringers and their familiar red kettles are collecting money for the Salvation Army.

“This is our major fund raiser for the year,” Major Wes Dalberg told WAND’s Doug Wolfe. “We depend on this for about a quarter of our entire budget.”

Going into December the Salvation Army in Decatur has taken in about $100,000. That’s 25% of the $400,000 goal.

“We help people with food and housing, rent and utility assistance,” Dalberg stated. “It just helps, helps us reach out to people who come to us with all sorts of needs.”

People who donate $50 or $100 are given a special pin they can show to bell ringers. This allows them to pass up the kettles without feeling guilty about not donating again according to the Salvation Army.

The red kettles and bell ringers are located at various stores and locations throughout the city. Money is collected each day of the week except for Sunday.