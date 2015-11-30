SMTD taking Public Comments on Bus Stop changes

SPRINGFIELD – The Springfield Mass Transit District (SMTD) Board of Trustees is reaching out to the public for comments as they study bus stops and make proposals for adding or removing stops.

SMTD will hold its fourth set of meetings on December 2 as part of its Bus Stop Optimization Plan, which was approved in July. This plan aims to provide balance between on-time service and convenient pedestrian access to bus stops.

SMTD’s Service Planning and Marketing Specialist Steve Schoeffel says, “Through a route-by-route analysis, review and implementation schedule, we plan to complete this project in late 2017.”

Officials say they believe changes to SMTD stops will better serve the public while still allowing buses to cover routes faster with fewer stops made so close together. Currently, some SMTD stops are fewer than two hundred feet apart. This public comment is not legally required for the plan to take effect, but it is intended to give the public a time to bring their concerns to SMTD before stops are changed.

The December 2 meeting will focus on proposed changes to bus stops on Route 11 – UIS.

This is the fourth route the board has addressed so far. Schoeffel says UIS students will not be affected by the changes as the board is proposing to remove stops no longer used by students. These stops are near West Lake Shore Drive and Edgar Lee Masters Drive. SMTD will continue to serve the Public Affairs Center.

Route 11 also serves South Grand Avenue east of 7th Street, the County Health Department; Taylor Avenue from South Grand to Stevenson Drive; West Lake Shore Drive from Stevenson Drive to the UIS campus; and 9th Street between South Grand and Cook, including SMTD’s administrative offices.

Schoeffel also says they have not received many complaints on the previous three routes that have already had alternations done.

The December 2 meeting will take place from 12 – 1 PM and 4:30 – 6 PM in the Board Room of SMTD, located at 928 South 9th Street.

Future meetings for other routes will be announced at a later date.