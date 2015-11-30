Warrensburg Fire Department responds to manufacturing plant fire

WARRENSBURG - The Warrensburg Fire Department says firefighters responded to a report of a fire at the Crown Cork & Seal Co. plant Monday afternoon.

Warrensburg Fire Chief Keith Hackl says crews were dispatched to the plant at about 3:10 p.m., with the fire being brought under control shortly after. Hackl also says the fire was contained to an exhaust fan, and that no other structures were damaged in the fire.

Officials also say no injuries or fatalities were reported. We will provide more information as it becomes available.