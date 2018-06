CHAMPAIGN -- The injuries keep on coming for the Illinois men's basketball team.

Senior center Mike Thorne Jr. underwent knee surgery Monday to remove a torn meniscus in his left knee. The school says he will be out indefinitely.

Thorne Jr. suffered the injury during the first half of an 84-73 loss to 4th ranked Iowa State Saturday.

The fifth year transfer from Charlotte has started every game this year, averaging 13.4 points per game, and a team leading 8.4 rebounds per game.