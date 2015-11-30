Deer hunting season off to a better start than last year in Illinois

A good season so far for Illinois hunters who beat last year's total of deer harvested during the first weekend of the state's firearm season by more than 6,000. Hunters took nearly 58,000 deer from Nov. 20-22. But during that same hunting period last year, Illinois hunters took only about 52,000 deer according to the Illinois Department of Natural Resource. The most deer were taken in Randolph County at 1,619 deer. The fewest were in Lake County where four deer were taken. The next segment of this year's season is Thursday through Sunday and the muzzleloader season is Dec. 11-13.