Bond Set for Thanksgiving Burglars; Third Warrant Issued

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY – Champaign County State’s Attorney Julia Rietz reports two individuals have been formally charged with multiple counts of Burglary for their roles in burglaries of businesses over the Thanksgiving holiday.

19-year-old John Edwards (pictured left) and 18-year-old Mason Edinger (pictured right), both of Champaign, were in court on Monday, November 30, in connection with the burglaries of Radio Maria, Bacaro, Joe’s Brewery, Canopy Club and Boost Mobile.

These burglaries occurred between November 26 and November 28, 2015.

Windows to businesses were broken, and the suspects reportedly broke cash registers looking for money and stole items, such as bottles of liquor and electronics. Security camera footage revealed four males, one wearing a backpack, committing the burglaries.

A Champaign officer, who had watched the video, then reported seeing subjects matching those in the video passing by a local restaurant at 4:45 AM. One suspect had the same backpack as the suspect in the security footage.

The officer then stopped the subjects and brought them in to be interviewed. Interviews then yielded information linking them to the burglaries.

A third suspect has been charged and now has a warrant issued for his arrest. Our partners at the Champaign News-Gazette report 22-year-old Drew Knight is the third suspect, and that he released following his initial arrest due to the paperwork not being completed. He will be re-arrested once he is located.

Authorities are still on the lookout for a fourth suspect.

Judge John Kennedy has set Edinger and Edwards’ bonds at $25,000. They will appear for pretrial on February 2, 2016.