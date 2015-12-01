Central Illinois organizations participating in Giving Tuesday

CENTRAL ILLINOIS - Several central Illinois businesses and organizations have announced that they will be participating in Giving Tuesday on December 1.

Giving Tuesday is a day of giving celebrated across the world, held on the first Tuesday following the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday. Giving Tuesday was started in 2012, with millions of dollars being raised for many nonprofit organizations.

Several organizations across Illinois are hosting special fundraising events on Giving Tuesday this year. In Decatur, the Children's Museum of Illinois are hoping to raise $5,000, with officials saying they will offer free admission on December 21 if that goal is met. The Eastern Illinois Foodbank is also collecting donations of food and funds in Champaign from 7:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

Giving Tuesday will be held of November 29 in 2016 and November 28 in 2017. For more information, visit http://www.givingtuesday.org/.