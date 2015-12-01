Ameren Illinois to replace pole on South Main Street in Decatur

DECATUR - Decatur officials say a portion of South Main Street will temporarily be closed to traffic beginning on December 2.

Officials say Ameren Illinois crews will be replacing a pole on the east side of the 800 block of South Main Street. As a result, the east side of the 800 block of South Main Street will be closed beginning at 8:00 a.m., and will continue until 4:00 p.m., weather permitting.

Motorists are asked to slow down, use caution, and be prepared for delays through the work zone. For more information, call Ameren Illinois at (800) 755-5000.