Danville police investigate armed robbery

DANVILLE - The Danville Police Department is seeking the public's help in its investigation into an armed robbery that happened on November 28.

Danville police say officers were dispatched to the Circle K gas station in the 1200 block of North Bowman at 11:50 p.m. for a report of an armed robbery. Upon arriving, officers learned from an employee that two men entered the business, and one man jumped over the counter and demanded money while the other displayed a handgun. Both men left after taking an undisclosed amount of cash.

Police say the men were described as wearing hooded sweatshirts; one was wearing a blue-colored sweatshirt, while the other was wearing a black-colored sweatshirt. If you have any information on this robbery, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at (217) 446-8477.