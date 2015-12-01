"Giving Tree" program to help Sangamon County families in need

SPRINGFIELD - One local retailer has created a new charitable program to help charities and families in need in Sangamon County this holiday season.

John Staff of Staff Carpet says his "Giving Tree" program will run from December 1 through December 24. During the program, citizens will be able to go to Staff Carpet and take a Christmas Tree ornament. Citizens will also be able to leave a donation at that time, and if $10 or more is donated, the ornament will be customized with your name and the year.

All proceeds collected during this event will go toward providing toys, clothes, and food to families in need. For more information, visit http://www.staffcarpet.com/Contact.