"Winter Weather - Get it Together" aims at keeping winter driving safe

SPRINGFIELD - The Illinois Department of Transportation is teaming up with the Illinois Tollway and Illinois State Police to kick off a statewide initiative aimed at making roads safer this winter.

Officials say the "Winter Weather - Get it Together" initiative is designed to prepare motorists for driving in wintry conditions by providing several tips. According to IDOT Secretary Randy Blankenhorn, drivers should keep safety their top priority this winter.

Tips being offered by authorities include:

- Always wear a seat belt, don't use handheld devices while driving, and slow down

- Don't use cruise control in snow or ice, watch out for "black ice" on roadways, and use caution when approaching intersections, ramps, bridges, and shady areas

- Carry a cell phone, charger, and emergency car care kit inside your vehicle

- Don't travel in bad weather unless absolutely necessary, and don't crowd snow plows

- Slow down and move over for stopped emergency, construction, and maintenance vehicles

Additionally, you can check on travel conditions by calling (800) 452-4368 or visiting http://www.dot.illinois.gov/gettingaroundillinois/.