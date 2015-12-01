Red Cross encouraging citizens to attend blood drives in December

CENTRAL ILLINOIS - American Red Cross officials are encouraging eligible citizens to give the gift of life this holiday season by donating blood during the month of December.

Officials say there is a greater need for blood donations this time of year, as regular donors pull away from their schedules due to illness, holiday activities, and severe weather. All blood types are needed, especially blood types AB, A negative, B negative, and O.

In order to be eligible to donate blood, you must be in good health, be at least 17 years old, and weigh at least 110 pounds. You must also have a blood donor card or driver's license, or two forms of I.D., at check-in. We've included a list of donation opportunities below:

Logan County:

Lincoln

12/16/2015: 12:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m., Lincoln Sports Complex, 1400 Primm Road

Macon County

Decatur

12/17/2015: 12:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m., Decatur Blood Donation Center, 2674 North Main Street

12/22/2015: 2:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m., Decatur Blood Donation Center, 2674 North Main Street

12/24/2015: 12:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m., Decatur Blood Donation Center, 2674 North Main Street

12/29/2015: 2:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m., Decatur Blood Donation Center, 2674 North Main Street

12/31/2015: 12:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m., Decatur Blood Donation Center, 2674 North Main Street

Forsyth

12/26/2015: 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m., Hickory Point Mall, Route 51 North

Piatt County:

Cerro Gordo

12/19/2015: 7:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m., Cerro Gordo Community Ambulance Service, 304 East North Street

For more information, or to schedule an appointment, call (800) 733-2767 or visit http://www.redcrossblood.org/.