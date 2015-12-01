IEMA highlights Holiday Safety through Gifts and Decorating

SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Emergency Management Agency (IEMA) wants to keep residents safe this holiday season with these gift giving and safe decorating tips.

IEMA Director James K. Joseph says the agency wants to keep families safe in all emergencies, but also provide gift ideas suitable for this time of year.

Joseph is offering several ideas for preparedness gifts. These include: National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) weather alert radios, flashlights, first aid kits, home emergency preparedness kits and vehicle preparedness kits. All gifts are essential for when disaster strikes. They can be found in hardware and department stores.

IEMA also advises residents to be mindful of their decorations, no matter what holiday they may be celebrating. Candles and strings of colored lights are popular decorations, but they must be handled carefully.

Candles should never be left unattended and should be placed on stable furniture in fire-safe holders that will catch dripping wax. Holiday lights and electrical decorations should bear the name of an independent testing lab to prove they were safety tested.

More safety tips will be posted throughout December on IEMA’s Ready Illinois Facebook page, as well as their Twitter page. An additional list of emergency preparedness tips is available here.