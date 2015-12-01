Midwest Drone Conference and Expo coming to Decatur in January

DECATUR - Agricultural and non-agricultural users of small unmanned aerial vehicles, also known as UAVs or drones, are encouraged to attend the Midwest Drone Conference and Expo on January 26 and 27.

The expo, sponsored by ADM Crop Risk Services, will be held at the Decatur Conference Center and Hotel. Officials say this event is a follow-up to 2014's successful Precision Aerial Ag Show.

Attendees will be able to listen to speakers about the use of UAV technologies in their careers, and will have the opportunity to check out several vendors.

This event will be open from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. on January 26, and from 8:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. on January 27. Individuals who register to attend before January 23 will not be charged an admittance fee, while those who register after and at the door will be charged $20.

For more information, or to register, visit www.MidwestDroneShow.com.