Lincoln Library offering access to Thousands of Media to Cardholders

SPRINGFIELD – The Lincoln Library – Public Library of Springfield – announces the facility will be partnering with Hoopla Digital to give card holders instant online and mobile access to thousands of movies, eBooks and more.

Hoopla Digital is a service of Midwest Tape, which has been partnering with public libraries across North America for more than 25 years. Lincoln Library is the 72nd library system in the state of Illinois to partner with Hoopla Digital. Other current partners include: Chicago Public Library, Champaign Public Library, Rockford Public Library, Riverside Public Library and Aurora Public Library.

Library customers can now download the free Hoopla Digital mobile app on their Android or IOS device, or visit Hoopla’s website, to enjoy movies, television shows, music albums, eBooks, audiobooks and comics.

All media will be available to borrow 24 hours a day, seven days a week for instant streaming or temporary downloading to customers’ smartphones, tablets and computers. Library officials say there is no waiting period for popular titles due to this being a digital service.

Hoopla Digital also has automatic return, so customers will not receive late fees.

Additional information is available by visiting the Lincoln Library website or calling 217-753-4900.