If Invited, 5-7 Illini Would Accept Bowl Bid

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) -- Illinois now says that if its football team is invited to a bowl it would go.

The Illini are among the 5-7 teams that could fill out available bowl slots but spokesman Kent Brown had said before Monday the team wasn't sure it would accept a bowl invitation.

There are 40 bowls but so far only 75 teams have the six wins usually needed for bowl eligibility. Kansas State, Georgia State and South Alabama could get there with wins Saturday.

The NCAA has said teams with 5-7 records will be eligible for unfilled slots based on their Academic Progress Rates. Illinois is tied for the fifth potential bowl slot with Rice.

After a season of turmoil, Illinois last weekend named interim coach Bill Cubit as the permanent head coach.