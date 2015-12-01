Groce: Thorne Injury Could be Season-Ending

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) -- Illinois basketball coach John Groce says Mike Thorne Jr.'s left knee injury could end his season.

Groce said Tuesday that Illinois (3-4) is preparing as if the 6-foot-11-inch starting center will not be back, because the meniscus tear Thorne suffered Saturday against Iowa State "absolutely" could be season-ending.

Thorne had surgery Monday and Groce said it is too soon to know how his recovery will go. He added that Thorne's Type 1 diabetes could also be a factor.

Groce does not yet know whether the fifth-year senior could redshirt.

Thorne is the team's leading rebounder with 8.4 a game and is averaging 13.4 points.

Maverick Morgan, Leron Black and Michael Finke all could see more playing time in Thorne's absence.

Illinois hosts Notre Dame (4-2) on Wednesday.