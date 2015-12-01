UPDATED: Sangamon Co. Sheriff Investigating Fatal Koke Mill Crash

UPDATE – Sangamon County Coroner Cinda Edwards announces she has identified the individual who died in a crash in the 100 block of North Koke Mill Road.

37-year-old Justin Underhill, of Springfield, was pronounced deceased at the scene at 1:33 PM on Tuesday, December 1. He was the single occupant of the vehicle that crashed at that location.

Underhill’s autopsy has been scheduled for Wednesday, December 2, in Springfield.

The Coroner’s Office and Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office continue to investigate this accident. We will provide more information as it becomes available.

-------------------------------------------------------------

SPRINGFIELD – The Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office reports deputies responded to a one vehicle accident at 1:08 PM on Tuesday, December 1.

Deputies found a driver fatally injured upon their arrival at the scene, located in the 100 block of North Koke Mill Road.

Authorities say the preliminary investigation indicates a vehicle was traveling northbound on the road, approximately ¼ north of Washington Street, when it left the roadway for an unknown reason. The vehicle then struck a driveway culvert and rolled over onto the driver’s side.

The driver was ejected from the vehicle, and the vehicle landed on top of the driver. This resulted in the driver not surviving the crash.

Sangamon County Sheriff Wes Barr said in a statement from the office that the identity of the victim will be released by the Sangamon County Coroner’s Office at a later time. This accident remains under investigation by Sangamon County authorities.