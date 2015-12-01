Merry Taxmas

Decatur – Taxpayers in Decatur are in for a Christmas gift that will last forever. A higher tax bill.

“Property tax increase. A utility tax increase and a hotel-motel tax increase,” City Manager Tim Gleason told WAND’s Doug Wolfe. The city council will receive recommendations for those taxes when they meet in a special budget session on Thursday evening.

City councilman Pat McDaniel says the council does not want to raise taxes but the cash situation is such that there is almost no other alternative.

“We’re living paycheck to paycheck and that’s bad,” stated Councilman Pat McDaniel. “I don’t want to raise any taxes, nobody on the council does, but we’re in a dire straight.”

Under the proposals being considered by the council property taxes would be raised by $50 a year on a $100,000 home. The hotel-motel tax would be increased from 1.25% to 4.25%. The city utility tax would add roughly $3 a month on the average $100 energy bill.

The council will discuss the proposals Thursday evening but not take a vote. The public will be allowed to give input on Monday, December 7th. A final vote would come two weeks later on Monday, December 21st.

(Pictured: Decatur hotels & motels may have to charge more in taxes under a proposal being considered by the Decatur City Council.)