Illinois drivers may soon be able to show their License on their Smartphones

ILLINOIS – There could be an app for that – soon. This week, Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White's office announced the department is seeking bids from various companies to help determine whether or not it would be beneficial to offer so-called electronic driver's licenses.

The eCard for would contain the same information as the driver's license card you carry in your wallet, but would instead replace it in the form of an Android or iPhone app.

"This is a preliminary fact-finding process for the purpose of obtaining information of new and innovative services" said a spokesperson of Secretary White’s.

Earlier this year, state lawmakers formed a special committee to investigate the feasibility of digital driver's licenses in Illinois. The panel, chaired by state Rep. Karen McConnaughay (R-St. Charles) is designed to bring Illinois in line with other states that are discussing the transformation.

In fact, Iowa is testing the idea right now. Delaware plans to have its full eLicense program in place by January.

If lawmakers pass the idea, a digital license could be used during traffic stops or whenever a driver's license is required as a form of identification, such as at the airport.

Companies are tentatively scheduled to present their answers to the state in February.