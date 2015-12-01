UPDATED: Shots Fired at Lions Court; Detectives Investigating

UPDATE - In an update to a story WAND brought you on Tuesday, the Sangamon County Coroner has identified a man who died from wounds sustained in a shooting incident Tuesday evening.



Coroner Cinda Edwards says Carlos Dew, 46, was pronounced dead at a local hospital at 5:35 p.m. Springfield police say Dew was shot in an incident in the 2000 block of Lions Court. Edwards says her preliminary opinion is that Dew died from gunshot wounds consistent with a homicide.



Dew's death is being investigated by the Springfield Police Department. We will provide more information as it becomes available.



--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------



SPRINGFIELD – The Springfield Police Department have released a statement saying officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 2000 block of Lions Court.

Officers arrived on the scene at 5:03 PM on Tuesday, December 1. Upon arrival, they located a 46-year-old man in the front yard of a residence with an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was transported by ambulance to St. John’s Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Reports indicate that individuals were involved in a disturbance at the residence prior to officers arriving. A confrontation occurred and shots were fired, resulting in the victim’s death.

Springfield authorities say this incident does not appear to be related to any other incident currently being investigated.

Detectives are actively investigating the incident, and an autopsy for the victim will take place at a later time. The victim’s identity will be released by the Sangamon County Coroner’s Office once the autopsy is conducted.

We will provide updates as the investigation unfolds.