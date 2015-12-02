Springfield organizations donate 5,000 pounds of fruit to Central Illinois Foodbank

SPRINGFIELD - The Rotary Club of Springfield is teaming up with the Springfield Sunrise Rotary Club to donate 5,000 pounds of fruit to Central Illinois Foodbank on December 2.

Officials say they will make the donation of fresh citrus fruit Wednesday afternoon at Underfanger Mayflower Moving and Storage. The donation was made possible due to a new option offered during the groups' annual citrus sale, which allowed people to buy a box of citrus to be donated to the Central Illinois Foodbank.

The Central Illinois Foodbank distributes food to food pantries, soup kitchens, residential programs, and after-school programs in more than 20 counties throughout the state. For more information about the Foodbank, visit https://www.centralilfoodbank.org/.