Millikin University hosting "The Empty Chili Bowl" fundraiser

DECATUR - Millikin University officials say they will host a fundraiser to benefit the Good Samaritan Inn on December 2.

The fundraiser, titled "The Empty Chili Bowl," will be held at the Lower Richards Treat University Center from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. All proceeds from this event will benefit Good Samaritan Inn programs.

Chili bowls, created by Millikin University students, will be on sale for $10. Regular and vegetarian varieties of chili will be served, as will be drinks and desserts.

This event is free and open to the public. For more information, call (217) 420-6639.