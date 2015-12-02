Citizens invited to attend "Holiday Lights at the Zoo"

SPRINGFIELD - The Springfield Park District is inviting central Illinois citizens to attend its annual "Holiday Lights at the Zoo" event beginning on December 4.

Officials say the event, held at Henson Robinson Zoo, will run from December 4 through 6, December 10 through 13, and December 16 through 23, from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. each night. Visitors will be able to enjoy the zoo's lights and light displays while enjoying hot chocolate and shopping in the zoo's gift shop. Additionally, visitors will be able to take part in Christmas Karaoke and warm up with bonfires on each Saturday during the event.

Admission to the zoo will be $3.50 per adult, and $2.25 per child, with visitors who bring in a new, unwrapped toy being admitted free of charge. For more information, visit http://www.hensonrobinsonzoo.org/.