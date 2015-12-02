Decatur Park District hosting Winter Break Day Camp

DECATUR - Children ages five through 13 are invited to take part in the Decatur Park District's Winter Break Day Camp beginning December 21.

The camp will be held from 6:30 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. on December 21, 22, 23, 28, 29, 30, and January 4, at the Decatur Indoor Sports Center. Attendees will be able to enjoy games, arts and crafts, and other special planned activities each day.

Officials say the daily fee is $37 per child, or $32 with a resident discount, and 15 percent discount for each additional sibling. Parents and guardians are asked to pack a sack lunch for their children, and an afternoon snack will be provided.

In order to attend this camp, you must register 48 hours in advance. For more information, or to register, call (217) 429-3472 or visit www.decatur-parks.org.