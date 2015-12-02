UIS to receive $20,000 grant from State Farm

SPRINGFIELD - State Farm Insurance officials say they will donate nearly $20,000 to the University of Illinois Springfield's Department of Computer Science as part of the Community Reinvestment Act.

Officials say they will meet with members of UIS' Department of Computer Science on December 4 to present a check for $19,995. The money will be used to upgrade existing Netlabs on the UIS campus.

For more information about State Farm's Community Reinvestment Act, visit https://www.statefarm.com/about-us/community/community-outreach.