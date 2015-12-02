Inmate found unresponsive at Champaign County Satellite Jail, later pronounced dead

CHAMPAIGN - The Champaign County Sheriff's Office says a woman who was recently sentenced to three-and-a-half years in prison found unresponsive in her cell Tuesday evening.

Authorities say Toya Frazier, 45, was found by officers in her cell at the Satellite Jail on Lierman Avenue just after 5:00 p.m. Officers immediately began CPR and received further assistance from the Urbana Fire Department.

Frazier was taken to a local hospital where she was later pronounced dead. Champaign County Sheriff Dan Walsh says there is no reason to suspect foul play, but he has requested the Illinois State Police to help investigate Frazier's death.

Preliminary autopsy results did not reveal a cause of death, and the Champaign County Sheriff's Office believe Frazier's death to be related to a medical incident. Frazier was recently sentenced to a prison term for felony theft.

This incident continues to be investigated. We will provide more information as it becomes available.