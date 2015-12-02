Homeward Bound seeking Foster Homes for Holidays

DECATUR – Homeward Bound Pet Shelter officials say they want to make the holiday season a little brighter for dogs and cats residing at their facility.

The shelter is hosting a “No Place Like Home for the Holidays” foster drive from December 1 to January 15. This program hopes to give dog and cat residents a break from the stresses of shelter life.

Shelter officials explain that dogs and cats are healthier and happier after being fostered. This drive is also geared toward raising awareness about the importance of pet adoption.

Fosters who decide to adopt their “No Place Like Home for the Holidays” pet will have their adoption fee cut in half.

Anyone interested in more information about the foster process can call 217-876-1266.