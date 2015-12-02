Children's Museum Of IL Did Not Reach #GivingTuesday Goal, But Will Offer Discounted Admission

DECATUR – The Children's Museum of Illinois gave a big push for #GivingTuesday. That's using the hash-tag to give via social media platforms to local issues and challenges. Giving Tuesday was December 1.

The Children's Museum of Illinois did not reach its $5000 goal by noon on December 2; however, it did raise more than $1500. As a Thank You, it will be giving $1 off admission prices to all who come to the museum the first day of Christmas break, which is December 21.

If the museum had reached its #GivingTuesday goal, it would have given free admission on December 21st.

Kate Flemming, with The Children’s Musuem of Illinois, says she's thankful to all who donated.