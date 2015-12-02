At least 20 injured in southern California shooting

SAN BERNARDINO, CA - Officers from multiple law enforcement agencies have responded to a shooting in San Bernardino, California, that left at least 20 people injured.

According to NBC News, police are searching for up to three suspects in Wednesday's shooting, which began at about 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time (1:00 p.m. Central Time) at the Inland Regional Center.

NBC Affiliate KNBC is also reporting that at least one of the suspects are believe to be wearing tactical gear.

We will provide more information as it becomes available.

