Macon County Coroner identifies man who died in head-on crash

OAKLEY - The Macon County Coroner is releasing the identity of a man who died in a head-on collision in rural Macon County on December 2.



Coroner Michael Day says Austin Brandenburg, 18, died Wednesday morning. Authorities say Brandenburg was driving a Jeep passenger vehicle when it was involved in a crash with a truck-tractor semi-trailer on Illinois Route 105. The passenger of the Jeep was taken to a local hospital for treatment of injuries, and the driver of the truck-tractor was not harmed.



Day says Brandenburg died from severe generalized trauma to the body, with final autopsy results pending on toxicology. We will provide more information as it becomes available.



----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------



OAKLEY - The Macon County Sheriff's Office is reporting that one person is dead and another is in critical condition after a two-vehicle head-on collision on Illinois Route 105 this morning.

Authorities say the crash happened at about 8:36 a.m. on Illinois Route 105, between Prairie View Road and Oakley Road. Officials say a 1996 Jeep and Mack Truck-Tractor Semi-Trailer were involved, and that the crash happened before today's snow and sleet.

Macon County Coroner Michael Day says the driver of the Jeep, an 18-year-old male, was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say a 20-year-old passenger in the Jeep is in critical condition, and that the driver of the truck-tractor was uninjured.

Illinois Route 105 was closed until about 2:00 p.m. while authorities investigated the crash. We will provide more information as it becomes available.