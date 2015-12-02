Illinois approves 3,600 medical marijuana patients

ILLINOIS – Now that Illinois' medical marijuana program is up and running, more and more patients are getting approval to use it.

The number jumped a bit higher during November, which was the first month of legal sales of the drug. As of Wednesday, December 2, 3,600 patients have now been approved for the pilot program, including 22 children, according to The Illinois Department of Public Health.

That's 300 more than one month ago, which is a sizable increase compared to the months prior.

The first licensed dispensaries started selling marijuana on November 9. For years, patients had to get permission from their doctors then pay an annual fee of $100 for a medical marijuana card for the privilege of only holding the card since the program, technically, did not exist and they had no access to the drug.

Now that the pilot program is actually up and running, it's sparking new interest among potential patients. About 29,300 people have started the patient registration process. Of those, almost 4,600 have submitted a complete application.