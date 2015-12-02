Semi Overturns on I-74, Kills 1/3 of Livestock Cargo

VERMILION COUNTY – The Illinois State Police of District 10 report troopers responded to a crash, in which a truck tractor pulling a semi-trailer full of livestock rolled over into a steep ditch.

Illinois State Police say the crash happened at 2:44 AM on Wednesday, December 2, on Interstate 74 westbound, near milepost 200. The driver of the truck was reportedly traveling on the westbound shoulder in the area when he admittedly suffered from a medical issue while driving. The 2016 Peterbilt truck tractor and semi-trailer then traveled from the shoulder into the north ditch.

This caused the truck and semi-trailer to roll over into the steep ditch and slide to the bottom of the ditch on its side.

The driver was transported to Carle Hospital for medical treatment by Oakwood Emergency Rescue Ambulance. He has been preliminarily charged with citations for Improper Lane Usage and Driving CMV while Impaired by Illinois.

Troopers say the trailer was loaded with approximately 99 hogs. 33 of the hogs perished as a result of the crash.

Parks Livestock and the University of Illinois Veterinary Hospital responded to care for the animals. Veterinary hospital personnel observed each animal as it was unloaded to ensure the hogs received humane treatment and administration of humane euthanasia if needed.

The trucking company removed the carcasses of the deceased animals and transported them to an undisclosed location to be transferred to an animal by-products rendering business. Surviving animals were transferred on to their destination by Parks Livestock.