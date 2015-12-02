Macon Co. Deputies respond to Crash on Prairie View Road

MACON COUNTY – Lieutenant Jamie Belcher, with the Macon County Sheriff’s Office, reports authorities received a call regarding a traffic crash with injuries at the intersection of Route 105 (William Street Road) and Prairie View Road at 7:30 PM on Wednesday, December 2.

Initial reports indicated three vehicles were involved, but deputies discovered only two vehicles upon their arrival at the scene.

Deputies determined a 2000 Chevy pick-up truck was traveling northbound on Prairie View Road when it failed to stop at the stop sign. Upon entering the intersection, a 2005 Chevy car traveling eastbound struck the truck. The vehicles collided and traveled in a north easterly direction, causing both to strike a larger boulder at a residence at the north east corner of the intersection. Both vehicles came to a rest afterward.

Authorities say the driver of the truck had to be extricated from the truck and was rushed to St. Mary’s Hospital. At that time, the extent of the driver’s injuries were unknown, but Belcher reports they were alert and talking.

The driver of the car was also taken to St. Mary’s Hospital. Preliminary reports from authorities say the driver may have a broken leg, but the extent of any other injuries is unknown at this time.

Macon County authorities also say the sex, race and ages of both drivers are unknown at this time.

Prairie View Road remains closed at the time of the Sheriff’s Office’s statement (9:57 PM on December 2). Crews are working to remove the vehicles from the crash site. The Long Creek Fire Department and Decatur Ambulance Service assisted at the scene.

We will provide more details as they become available.