Millikin Art Students Host Empty Chili Bowl Fundraiser

DECATUR – Serving up endless bowls of chili in one of a kind ceramic bowls crafted by art students at Millikin University.

Junior, Art Major Natalie Zelman said, "We all make these knowing we are going to be donating them, so it’s really cool. It’s a great way to use our talents to actually help others, which is something that you don’t really get with art usually, but like all the proceeds like 10 dollars a bowl goes to the good Samaritan Inn which is really cool."

Putting together works of art while benefiting the Good Samaritan Inn.

Professor of Art Jim Schietinger said, "You know they are volunteering, but they're also volunteering very special unique skills, and not everybody can make those bowls. Those are high level skills, and the bowls are really quite beautiful."

The bowls sold for $10.00 each, and they ended up selling 131, bringing a total of $1,310.00 for the job skills training program like Mercy Kitchens and more.