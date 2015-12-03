Millikin hosts annual Vespers celebration

Millikin University is hosting its 57th annual Vespers celebration at the Kirkland Fine Arts Center this weekend.

Vespers, which means “evening prayer,” is an evening celebration featuring more than 350 musicians and including carols, choirs and candlelight, according to a university announcement. Performances are planned for 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. on both Saturday, December 5 and Sunday, December 6.

