Taylorville Mother and Son Compete on Wheel of Fortune

Posted:

TAYLORVILLE - Two more local contestants are spinning the big wheel, on Wheel of Fortune tonight, on WAND. 

It's a mother and son duo, playing for cash and prizes, during “Secret Family Week.”

A watch party is planned tonight, for Sue and Bryce Benton, in Taylorville.

Be sure to tune in to Wheel of Fortune tonight, right after WAND News at 6.

