Firefighters battle Decatur house fire Wednesday night

DECATUR - The Harristown Fire Protection District says firefighters responded to a house fire in the 300 block of North Fieldcrest Road Wednesday night.

Officials say crews were dispatched at about 7:54 p.m. Upon arriving, firefighters say they saw saw heavy smoke coming from inside the home, as well as fire in the kitchen and utility room. The fire was contained to those two rooms, and was successfully extinguished a short time later.

Officials also say the home's residents were able to get out of the building before firefighters arrived on scene, and that crews worked to rescue the family's cat. The American Red Cross is currently assisting the family.

No injuries or fatalities were reported in this incident.