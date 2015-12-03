Central Illinois citizens invited to IATP open house

SPRINGFIELD - Central Illinois citizens with disabilities, and their families, friends, and caregivers, are invited to attend an open house on December 3 that will feature the Illinois Assistive Technology Program's Assistive Technology Demonstration Center.

The open house will be held from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at 1020 South Spring Street in Springfield. Attendees will be able to learn more about assistive technology, as well as test out the technology, in a neutral environment.

Officials say the Demonstration Center will feature assistive technology used to aid individuals with hearing, vision, and speech impairments, and physical disabilities in their daily lives. Staff will also be on hand to answer questions and give tours of the facility.

For more information, visit http://www.iltech.org/.