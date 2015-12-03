State Sen. Rose, Lt. Governor Sanguinetti guests of honor at "All is Bright" event

MONTICELLO - Central Illinois families are invited to attend Allerton Park and Retreat Center's "All is Bright" event on December 3.

The event, which will kick off the holiday festivities in Monticello, will be held at 515 Old Timber Road at 4:00 p.m. Officials say Illinois State Senator Chapin Rose and Lt. Governor Evelyn Sanguinetti will be in attendance to light the courtyard tree at 6:00 p.m.

This event is free and open to the public, but you must pre-register online or by phone. For more information, or to register, visit http://allerton.illinois.edu/ or call (217) 333-3287.