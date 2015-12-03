Central Illinois Foodbank hosting mobile pantry in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD - The Central Illinois Foodbank has announced it will host a mobile pantry in Sangamon County on December 5.

Foodbank officials say the mobile pantry will be held at 100 North Ninth Street in Springfield at 10:00 a.m. This pantry is being made possible thanks to the Salvation Army. Individuals and families in need are encouraged to visit the pantry.

The Central Illinois Foodbank distributes millions of pounds of food to nearly 150 food pantries, soup kitchens, and programs in 21 counties every year. For more information, visit https://www.centralilfoodbank.org/.