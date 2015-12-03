University of Illinois Police investigate burglaries

URBANA - The University of Illinois Police Department is seeking the public's help in its investigation into a string of burglaries that took place between November 20 and November 24.

Police say they have received several reports of burglaries to motor vehicles in the B4 Parking Garage in Urbana, with several vehicles entered and coins and a subwoofer being taken. Authorities say the suspect is described as a black male, between 15 and 25 years of age, standing about 5'10", weighing 175 pounds, and wearing a blue hooded jacket with red or orange accents on the hood.

If you have any information on these crimes, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at (217) 373-8477.