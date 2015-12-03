Decatur Park District hosting Lacrosse Open House

DECATUR - The Decatur Park District is inviting kids ages seven through 14, along with a parent or guardian, to learn more about lacrosse during a special open house on December 15.

During the open house, children will be split into age-appropriate groups to practice drills and learn skills while parents learn more about upcoming skill clinics and equipment needs. This event will be held at the Decatur Indoor Sports Center from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.

The Lacrosse Open House is free and open to the public. For more information, call (217) 429-3472.