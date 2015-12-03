ADM Cares donates $15,000 to American Red Cross

DECATUR - Archer Daniels Midland Company officials say they have donated $15,000 to the American Red Cross of Central and Southern Illinois.

ADM officials say the donation was given through the ADM Cares program, which aims to help organizations and initiatives that benefit communities. Red Cross officials say the money received will be used to help support the American Red Cross Heroes Ball, a fundraiser that helps honor local heroes.

For more information about the Red Cross, visit redcross.com. For more information about ADM Cares, visit http://www.adm.com/en-US/company/CommunityGiving/Pages/default.aspx.