Decatur police apprehend intruder at Eisenhower High School

DECATUR - The Decatur Police Department has taken one individual into custody after an incident that happened at Eisenhower High School Thursday afternoon.

According to a release from Decatur Public Schools, an intruder, armed with a plastic toy attached to his arm, entered Eisenhower High School and chased out of the back door by school security. Shortly after exiting the building, the intruder, identified as a 25-year-old male and former student, was apprehended by Decatur police near the Lake Decatur boat docks.

Officials say Eisenhower High School and Southeast Learning Center were placed on lockdown during the incident, and that no injures were reported. Additionally, Decatur police say a firearm was not located, nor appeared to have been present at the school.

We will provide more information as it becomes available.