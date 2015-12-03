An Upcoming Competition Will Help Bring In Money for The Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign

Decatur- The Salvation Army of Decatur and Macon County has a few upcoming events to help raise money to help others through the holiday season.

Everyday there are red kettle bell ringers at various locations collecting money and coming up on December 11th and 12th the Annual Guns and Hoses competition will happen. That's when Decatur Police and Fire Fighters hold a friendly bell ringing competition for your money at the the Wal-Mart and Sam's Club in Decatur. The even will see who has bragging rights of who brought in the most funds for the Salvation Army.

The 2015 goal for the Tree of Lights Campaign this year is $400,000. As of December 1, The Salvation Army had received $135,603.00. That's only slightly more than 25% of the goal.

Donations of checks and cash may be placed in any of the kettles; mailed to The Salvation Army at P.O. Box 836, Decatur, Illinois 62525-0836.