City of Decatur Could Expect Tax Hikes For Revenue

DECATUR- The city of Decatur's city council sat down Thursday evening for a special budget session meeting in hopes of resolving and coming to any kind of strategies to generate needed funds.

Currently the city is in a deficit of $4.3 million and an additional $1 million short from the state. They currently only have enough in reserves to operate in extreme cases payroll for only 5 days.

City Manager Tim Gleason proposed multiple tax hikes including a hike for property taxes, utility, and hotel/motel taxes.

Gleason said, "i have proposed tax increases there are other opportunities to increase other taxes but then there is also the opportunity to cut other services and personnel well we've been down that path."

Last resorts are to examine personnel and make cuts if tax hikes are not approved.

A public hearing will be held Monday, December 7 at the Civic Center.